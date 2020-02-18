Sections B, C merged in your Straits Times

The B and C sections of your paper are now folded into one.

This means that the Home, Business and Sports pages all sit in a combined B section, as part of a three-section paper.

All other parts of the paper - Top of the News, World, Opinion and Life - remain unchanged.

We made this move to consolidate our operations, not least since our newsroom reporting team is heavily deployed to cover the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Our online and multimedia coverage - with news reports, videos and interactive graphics - as well as that on social media and via our newsletters, podcasts and radio (FM 89.3) will continue to be ramped up, in response to readers' changing needs.

We would like to assure you, our readers, that we remain committed to bringing you the latest news and opinions across our pages and platforms.

Thank you for reading The Straits Times.