Stint in prison school renews secondary school teachers’ passion for their vocation

SINGAPORE – Mr Muhammad Khairy Norady, who started teaching biology and chemistry in secondary school in 2012, became a teacher as he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

Ten years later, the 35-year-old is making a difference to a special group of students – by teaching in the Tanah Merah Prison School.

“I’ve always felt more comfortable interacting with more mature students in terms of age and intellect. And I’ve always believed that all of us have a purpose. So I wanted to go beyond my subject and help others,” Mr Khairy told The Straits Times.

When he first started teaching at the prison school, he was surprised that his adult students were very motivated, and asked many questions to clear any doubts that they had.

“My adult learners are more inquisitive. Unlike teenagers, they’re not so self-conscious. Surprisingly, they actually have a good sense of humour, and that makes classes enjoyable,” he said.

That being said, he acknowledges that working in a prison environment does have its challenges.

Unlike in a secondary school, where Mr Khairy can count on laboratory technicians to prepare items for lessons, in the prison school, he is a one-man show.

“The teachers handle the chemicals, equipment and whatever we need to buy and prepare to conduct the lesson. So we have to do everything ourselves, all the logistics and administrative work.”

Another challenge he faces is the packed curriculum, and having to cater to the vast range of abilities in his class.

In a secondary school, students have at least four years to prepare for the GCE O-level examinations.

In the prison school, student inmates have only one year to prepare for the examinations.

Nonetheless, Mr Khairy is grateful for the experiences and interactions he is having with his student inmates. His two-year tenure ends in 2024, when he returns to a mainstream secondary school.

“Every lesson is an experience. The rewarding part is that students are happy to have me in class, and I’m happy to have them in class too. They’re excited about the lesson, and come ready with questions. So it’s a very meaningful process,” he said.