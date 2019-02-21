Secondary school drop-out becomes top specialist cadet after signing on with the army

SINGAPORE - In his teenage years, Specialist Cadet Muhammad Haireen Mahadi, who described himself as "rebellious", did not do well in his studies and stopped going to secondary school when he was 15.

"I was irresponsible, lazy and did not make the right decisions, but army life instilled discipline and regimentation in me," said SCT Haireen, 28, who enlisted in 2009 and is now a regular with the Army Deployment Force.

He had thought about signing on while he was a full-time national serviceman (NSF) infantry trooper in the 3rd Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment, but did not feel he was ready at the time.

He completed sports science and fitness instructor courses with the Singapore Sports Council in 2013, and later became a personal fitness trainer and an instructor with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance.

On Thursday (Feb 21), he was awarded the Golden Bayonet for being the top trainee in his infantry course at the 38th Specialist Cadet Graduation Parade at Pasir Laba Camp. The parade was reviewed by Senior Minister of State for Transport and for Health Lam Pin Min.

A total of 1,059 cadets graduated to become full-fledged specialists of the SAF, marking the completion of their 22-week Specialist Cadet Course. There were 939 cadets from the army, 59 from the navy and 61 from the air force.

Dr Lam said the SAF today is an effective and professional force capable of protecting Singaporeans and national interests through "steady and prudent investments in defence, long-term planning and continual support for national service".

"For most Singaporeans, the most salient impact of the SAF lies in the ordinary - the ability to go about our daily lives as per normal, without fear or disruption," he said.

With the launch of digital defence as the sixth pillar of Total Defence last Friday (Feb 15), Dr Lam also talked about the importance of strengthening cyber-defence capabilities, as attacks can be launched across state boundaries, potentially resulting in nationwide disruptions.

He cited examples such as the Cyber NSF Scheme introduced last year to tap the talent of full-time national servicemen, and the launch of two cyber expert schemes for regulars with the opening of a new cyber defence school on Wednesday (Feb 20).

Dr Lam also called on the commanders to keep as a "top priority" the safety of the troops under them, even while training them hard.

He said: "The SAF will remain committed to ensuring the safety of each and every soldier, and as commanders you have a duty to uphold this core value of safety."

For Specialist Cadet Jesslyn Yeo, 25, signing on with the military fulfilled her childhood dream. She recalled being impressed with the regimentation of the SAF during the annual National Day parades.



The former physiotherapist signed on with the military police after a positive experience as an auxiliary security trooper with the SAF Volunteer Corps in 2017.

"As someone who will be managing NSFs, I hope that they will enjoy their NS life, and not have any regrets," she said.