Secondary school biology teacher among four winners of highest environmental accolade in S’pore

SINGAPORE - Students of Commonwealth Secondary School are no strangers to indoor urban farming – they not only get to learn about the technology behind it, but they also get to play a part in producing the food they eat.

The school currently produces about 100kg of greens every year, from spinach to xiao bai chye to basil, which is supplied to the school’s canteen.

Behind this effort, which Mr Jacob Tan is spearheading, is a goal to turn Singapore’s “30 by 30” vision – producing 30 per cent of Singapore’s nutritional needs by 2030 – into a relatable concept within the school’s context.

The 38-year-old senior biology teacher is the mastermind behind the school’s sustainability efforts, where he looks to bring national goals such as the “30 by 30” vision, the Singapore Green Plan and the City in Nature concept to a school context, to help students better relate to and understand these concepts.

Mr Tan was one of four recipients of the President’s Award for the Environment in 2023, which is the highest accolade for individuals, educational institutions and organisations that have made significant contributions towards the environment and sustainability in Singapore.

The other recipients were National Environment Agency chairman Lee Chuan Seng, the National University of Singapore and Keppel Corporation.

The ceremony for the award, which is in its 15th edition, was held at the Istana on Tuesday evening. It featured a farm-to-table menu curated from locally sourced produce, such as kale and sea bass, from four farms in Singapore.