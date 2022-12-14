Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 21: MOE

SINGAPORE – Secondary 1 posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 21, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The posting results will be accessible through the following channels:

– Short Message Service (SMS) text messaging (if a local number is provided by the applicant during the application process)

– S1-Internet System, using the student’s birth certificate number or foreign identification number and the Secondary 1 personal identification number

– At the student’s primary school

Students do not need to report to their new schools after receiving their posting results, said MOE.

Instead, they should refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information regarding the reporting details, booklist as well as the purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec 21.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 3, 2023 for valid reasons, they may contact the school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and it will reserve the place for them.

More information on the posting exercise is available at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting