Second worker dies after inhaling poisonous fumes at PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks

SINGAPORE - A second worker died on May 28 after inhaling poisonous fumes while carrying out routine tank cleaning at PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks.

In a May 29 statement, national water agency PUB said the 24-year-old Malaysian, who was warded in the intensive care unit at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, died at about 10pm.

“PUB would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the worker,” PUB said. “Together with our contractor, we are doing everything possible to support his family during this difficult period.”

On May 23, three workers were found unconscious at the plant at about 11.15am. A 40-year-old Indian national died at the hospital on the same day.

They were found to have collapsed due to the inhalation of hydrogen sulphide gas while draining sludge from one of the plant’s pulsator tanks, said PUB.

The remaining worker, a 39-year-old Malaysian, was moved out of the ICU at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on May 28. His condition is currently stable.

The 24-year-old Malaysian was working for PUB’s contractor, Stargroup Est.

PUB said it is reviewing safety protocols, especially for those involving work conducted in confined spaces where there is risk of exposure to toxic gases and chemicals.

The agency has also been reinforcing the importance of following safety procedures to employees and contract workers, it added.

“We have been progressively lifting the safety timeout at worksites and plants where we are satisfied that the necessary and appropriate measures are in place,” PUB said.

“PUB is cooperating fully with the Ministry of Manpower on its investigation and is conducting a safety investigation of our own,” said the agency. “We would like to seek the public’s understanding that we are unable to provide further information on the incident at this juncture.”

The wife and children of 40-year-old Indian national Srinivasan Sivaraman were in Singapore for a holiday when he died on May 23, reported newspaper Tamil Murasu.

Mr Mohan Naveenkumar, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said Mr Sivaraman had planned to visit Gardens By The Bay with his family after work on the day of the incident.

But after receiving news of his death, they returned to their home town in Tamil Nadu on May 24. His daughters, aged seven and nine, have since been asking for their father.

“We are at a loss as to how to break the news to the children, that their beloved father will never return home,” Mr Naveenkumar, 33, told Tamil Murasu.

Mr Sivaraman’s body returned to India on May 28, after his family, friends and colleagues in Singapore paid their final respects on May 26.

Both Mr Sivaraman and the 39-year-old Malaysian were employed by Supersonic Maintenance Services.