Second SCDF team to be sent to Turkey to help with rescue efforts following massive earthquake

Speaking to the media at the SCDF headquarters in Ubi on Wednesday, Cpt (Dr) Tan, who enlisted in July 2022, said that apart from treating casualties, he will be ensuring the welfare of the SCDF contingent in Turkey.

He said: “It is inevitable you feel nervous and anxious because it is a very different scenario from the hospital where I am used to working at... this is like a disaster zone. But the principles of management are still the same, essentially.

“So, even though I am nervous, it is a good test to calm my nerves and see whether I can perform under pressure while maintaining my clinical acumen.”

This is the 20th Operation Lionheart overseas deployment and will be the first time the heavy urban search and rescue team is being deployed in the Europe region – its farthest deployment.

Col Chew, 51, said the SCDF team – who will be deployed to the city of Kahramanmaras – is looking to be in Turkey between 10 and 14 days, subject to the country’s needs.

He said the key starting point for the rescue mission is to be able to locate the survivors, and the search dogs will be involved in the wide-area search.

The rescuers will then use acoustic devices and fibre-optic cameras to look out for signs of life, before employing equipment like saw blades and breakers to get through rubble.

Col Chew highlighted the extremely cold weather and said the team has done a fair amount to prepare for this.

Amid the challenges, he said his team – which has a good mix of seasoned and new people and specialisations – is up to the task.

“This gives me the confidence that we should be able to have quite a successful and smooth operation,” he added.