Second of four peregrine falcon chicks in Singapore found dead

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One of the four chicks by Singapore's only known pair of peregrine falcons at a vet check at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation on April 8 after it was found on the ground.

SINGAPORE - Another of four fledglings by Singapore’s only known pair of peregrine falcons was found dead on April 16.



It is the second chick to have died, following the death of a first fledgling on April 4, said Dr Malcolm Soh, principal researcher at the National Parks Board’s (NParks) wildlife management research branch.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on April 22, Dr Soh said the chick was found dead on the ground in the Central Business District on the morning of April 16, with the cause of death unknown.

The four chicks – the second brood on record from the breeding pair – were residing at OCBC Centre in Chulia Street, where they hatched in late February, before they departed their nest.

“NParks will continue to monitor the remaining two fledglings through sightings in the area, as well as the Bluetooth tracker attached to one of them,” said Dr Soh.

Talk of a possible death among the falcon fledglings surfaced on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on April 22 after a member of the group shared that he had not been able to confirm sight of one of the chicks after a three-day search.

The falcon chicks’ early days were documented on a 24-hour YouTube live stream, launched in early March, with the public able to observe the birds as they grew and attempted practice flights.

The stream came to an end on April 10 after the three surviving chicks fledged.

The last chick to take flight was seen at its nesting grounds at the OCBC Centre at 6.45am on April 8, before likely flying off later that morning, Dr Soh had earlier said.

On April 4, another chick was found dead on the ground in the Central Business District, with its cause of death still unknown.

Three days later, one of the other chicks was rescued by NParks after it was found on the ground by a member of the public. It was released the next day after the juvenile bird was assessed to be in good health by veterinarians and fitted with a Bluetooth tag to allow the researchers to track its location.

The public is advised to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 if any of the fledglings are seen on the ground.