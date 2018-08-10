Second National Day baby for couple

Two years after the birth of their daughter on National Day, a Singaporean couple welcomed their second child - a son - at the stroke of midnight yesterday.

The nation's first new citizen on Aug 9 was born at Parkway East Hospital. As soon as baby Muhammad Aqil Fayyadh was delivered safe and sound at 23 seconds past the hour, the doctor broke into a rendition of Majulah Singapura, his mother Nuraidillah Rapi'e, 29, told The Straits Times.

The same doctor helped to deliver the couple's first child, two-year-old Nurdaneya Filza.

Both Aqil Fayyadh and Nurdaneya Filza had due dates in the second half of August and were early surprises, said their father Firman Akhfar Ismaal, 29, a prime mover driver.

Ms Nuraidillah, an architecture draftsman, said: "He was due on Aug 18, but yesterday I started to have contractions, so we decided to come in. The labour this time was shorter and I was more prepared after having the first one."

After three hours in labour, Aqil Fayyadh, whose name means intelligent and generous - traits the couple hope their son will grow to possess - was delivered, weighing 3.4kg.

Yesterday afternoon, the hospital presented the family with a cake in the shape of a Singapore flag to celebrate the children's birthdays.

The couple, who have been married for three years, said it was a pleasant surprise to have both of them born on the same day.

Said Ms Nuraidillah: "It's a double celebration to have both children share the same birthday, especially on National Day. They are celebrating with Singapore too."