Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo pays tribute to Home Team officers

SINGAPORE - Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo paid tribute to the Home Team officers on Thursday (Aug 2) for their contributions this year which she said demonstrated to the world what "a little red dot can do".

She cited the hosting of the historic meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , and how the Singapore Police Force (SPF) tracked down and arrested seven suspects in a vicious slashing incident at Serangoon Road last week.

"In different ways, each Home Team department has played a significant part in making Singapore a home that we and our families feel secure in," said Mrs Teo, who also referred to how Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested 114 suspected drug offenders in an 11-day island-wide operation from June 18 to 29

She said: "We had very little time to prepare for the summit but we took it in our stride and the whole of Singapore came together to make the historic summit a success.

"The achievements of the Home Team are made possible only because of our people and officers' professionalism, drive for excellence and most importantly, commitment to Singapore."

Mrs Teo, who is also the Manpower Minister, was speaking at the Home Team National Day Observance Ceremony at the Ministry of Home Affairs where 191 Home Team officers, volunteers, members of the public, and teams were recognised for their contributions.

A total of 68 members of the public were recognised for their public spiritedness.

One of them was Mr Hossain Mukter, an aircon technician, who sprang into action after spotting a fire in a shop unit at Grandlink Square in November last year. He grabbed several fire extinguishers with others in the area to enter the unit and fight the fire.

The 53-year-old Bangladeshi, who came to Singapore in 1995, said : "Singaporeans are family to me also and we must all help each other."

"I did what I could do in that situation and I am very proud and happy to be receiving this award."