Second man in a week found dead in waters at Keppel Bay, no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead after his body was retrieved from the waters at Keppel Bay on Sunday – the second case in the area in the past week.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Labrador Park at about 7.30am on Sunday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was called in for water rescue assistance at about 11.15am.

Finding no sign of the person at first, SCDF deployed a rapid response fire vessel and an unmanned aerial vehicle to sweep the coastline.

The body of the man was found and recovered from the waters near Marina at Keppel Bay, a waterfront lifestyle destination about 3.4km from Labrador Park. He was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Last Tuesday, the body of a 50-year-old man was also retrieved from the area. Police also did not suspect foul play.

A Marina at Keppel Bay spokesman told The Straits Times that the man was a crew member of a boat berthed at the marina, but did not provide further details, citing ongoing police investigations.