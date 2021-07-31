Second Covid-19 case detected at the Church of the Holy Cross in Clementi

SINGAPORE - Another individual who attended mass at the Church of the Holy Cross in Clementi has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the Catholic church to suspend all in-person masses and activities.

She was on a home quarantine order from July 28 when she tested positive on Thursday (July 29). The woman was transferred to a hospital the next day.

The first case at the church had tested positive on July 26, with the authorities saying it is likely linked to a market she visited earlier.

In a Facebook post, Father Henry Siew said the church will be closed for two weeks from July 31 to 1pm on Aug 14.

Father Siew, who is a priest at the church, added that the two cases were seated in the same zone during the 7.30am mass on July 25.

Worshippers who were in the same zone have already been contacted.

All churchgoers who were exposed to the confirmed cases will also be contacted by the Ministry of Health and placed under quarantine from July 28, Father Siew said.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to identify all who were exposed to the infected (people) and to render the necessary assistance," said Father Siew.

Deep cleaning of the church has since been undertaken, and bookings for all masses during this period will be cancelled and affected churchgoers notified via e-mail.

The Church of the Holy Cross in Clementi was one of four Catholic churches visited by people who tested positive for Covid-19, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said on its website on Thursday.

The other churches are: the Church of the Holy Spirit, the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and St Anne's Church. The visits took place between July 18 and 25.

The archdiocese said: "In all cases, the persons involved were asymptomatic. All affected churches are working with the relevant government agencies to identify those who have been exposed and to activate the necessary precautionary measures."