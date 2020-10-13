Second all-women halfway house set to open in 2023

Plans are under way to set up a second all-women halfway house in Singapore, with the facility expected to open its doors in 2023.

The Singapore Prison Service will work with the Singapore Muslim Women's Association to set up the facility.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced this during his visit to all-women residential halfway house The Turning Point in Jamaica Road in Sembawang yesterday.

Noting that more support can be given to women former offenders through the halfway house model, he said: "The Turning Point has played a very significant role in providing the rehabilitation journey for ex-offenders."

"We find that when women come back to society, they need that social support and network that will help them in the rehabilitation process. At the same time, they would be playing a bigger role in the caregiving needs of their families."

He added that social support would benefit not just women former offenders but also strengthen their families in the process.

Dr Faishal said the upcoming halfway house will be open to female residents of all races and religions.

The Turning Point provides rehabilitation services to substance abusers and recovering abusers. Operating since 1990, it now houses 18 residents in their 20s to 60s.

During his visit yesterday, Dr Faishal acknowledged the challenge for former offenders to secure jobs after reintegrating into society, and said: "While Yellow Ribbon Singapore is working hard to explore employment opportunities for our ex-offenders, I am happy to observe that the halfway houses are also playing their part in not only creating opportunities but also providing the skills needed for them while they are at the halfway houses.

"I assure you that we are working very hard to create opportunities, and our community partners are with us to make sure we provide as many opportunities as possible for them to be reintegrated into the community but also find a job and sustain their lives and families."

During a visit to The Turning Point last October, President Halimah Yacob suggested the opening of another halfway house for women as a way to improve the rehabilitation of recovering female drug addicts.

Emphasising the importance of early intervention, she noted that most women became drug abusers because of their partners, so more had to be done to prevent that.