Sec 3 students in MOE schools to attend NDP National Education shows in 2024, 2025

SINGAPORE – Students who were unable to attend National Day Parade (NDP) National Education (NE) shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be invited to the shows in 2024 and 2025.

This applies to current Secondary 3 students in Ministry of Education (MOE) institutions, as well as those who will be in Sec 3 in 2025, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on March 18.

These students are from the cohorts of Primary 5 who were unable to attend the shows in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Invitations will be sent to parents of current Sec 3 students on March 20 and 21 through MOE’s Parents Gateway portal for their children to attend one of three NE shows in 2024 – on July 6, July 13 or July 20.

To apply for a ticket, they will have to indicate their interest in attending a show by March 27.

Parents of students who will be in Sec 3 next year will receive their letters in 2025.

Mindef said: “Since 1997, NE shows have been a significant part of our students’ collective NE learning experience.

“This experience aims to celebrate Singapore’s progress as a nation and deepen our youths’ appreciation of the Singaporean identity.”

Students and their parents may contact their respective schools or e-mail ndp24tickets@defence.gov.sg for more information.