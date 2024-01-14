Seasonal high tides flood Pulau Ubin, stretches along East Coast Park over the weekend

SINGAPORE – Seasonal high tides led to flooding in some low-lying areas in Pulau Ubin and along East Coast Park over the weekend.

On Jan 13, the water level was ankle-deep around noon in some of the low-lying areas in the southern coast, such as the space outside the popular Ah Ma Drink Stall near Jalan Jelutong on Pulau Ubin.

This was due to an unusually high tide that reached 3.3m.

Madam Lai Huat So, 82, who has been manning the drink stall for almost 30 years, said flooding is a common occurrence. In the past, customers could not enter her stall as seawater would be knee-deep during high tide.

But her stall has been spared the damaging effects of rising tides since 2018. That was when a group of architecture undergraduates from the National University of Singapore reconstructed it and elevated the timber floors as part of a community-led restoration initiative.

Known as Revitalising Ubin as living Kampung, the project was funded by the National Parks Board.

Many others, however, did not benefit from the scheme.

Among them are Madam Ng Ngak Heng, 73, and her 77-year-old husband. They run provision store Yak Hong, which is near the jetty.

“When it floods, it takes me at least an hour to clear the water that enters my store. Flooding is even worse when it rains,” said Madam Ng, who has been living in Pulau Ubin for 48 years with her husband.