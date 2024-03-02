Search for man who fell from boat off Pulau Hantu

SINGAPORE - A search is on for a man who fell overboard from a pleasure craft off Pulau Hantu.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was alerted to a collision between two pleasure craft off Pulau Hantu. The incident took place on March 2 at about 1.30pm.

MPA said five passengers had fallen overboard. Four of them have been rescued safely, but one remains missing.

MPA has deployed patrol craft to the area and is coordinating search efforts with help from the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

It is also issuing navigational broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout for anyone in the water.