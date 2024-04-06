Search for 2 missing S’poreans in Hualien quake continues as family members head to Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Volunteers in Taiwan are seeking more information about a Singaporean couple who went missing after the April 3 earthquake to help with the search and rescue mission.

In a post on April 5 in the Facebook group ‘Hualien Earthquake Relief Information’, group administrator Sunny Sandro Wang said he was urgently looking to connect with friends and family members of the couple, Neo Siew Choo and Sim Hwee Kok.

“We hope to find their social media accounts, so that we can find out their last messages and possible locations through photos,” said Mr Wang, who is volunteering with the earthquake relief efforts.

“We need a recent photo of them, and if we can get an understanding of their background and abilities, it will help rescuers on the scene determine where they might have moved to, or any judgment they could have made.”

In an update on April 6, Mr Wang shared that he has managed to contact the sister of the man, and is working with her to find out more about the couple’s possible whereabouts during the earthquake.

“If you have seen the (couple) somewhere, please quickly let us know the time and date,” said Mr Wang.

In a statement on April 6, Taiwan’s Immigration Agency said that the two Singaporeans, who reportedly carry Australian passports, are a couple, and that authorities are in contact with their family. Two family members are expected to fly to Taiwan on the same day.

However, the flight details and number of people travelling have not been confirmed, said the department. It added that once travel details are confirmed, all necessary assistance will be provided to the family.

According to Taiwan authorities, the couple had boarded the Taroko Gorge tour bus 310 at around 6.30am on April 3.

The bus reached the destination, Tianxiang station, at 8am, but the couple had already alighted halfway during the journey. It is unclear where they had gotten off, said the authorities.

The bus and its driver are currently still stuck at Tianxiang. As communication services are not working, authorities are unable to retrieve the in-vehicle video recording.

The Hualien County Police Department are continuing to search for them by using mobile phone global positioning system (GPS) tracking, but has been unsuccessful so far.

The authorities said they will continue to try and get in touch with the bus driver, and use the recording to find out where the couple alighted so as to help with the search and rescue operations.