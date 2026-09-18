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Search called off for two missing divers in Palau, including 62-year-old Singaporean: Report

The search for the pair ended on Sept 11 without a successful recovery, local media reported.

SINGAPORE – The search for two divers, including a Singaporean man, who went missing during a dive in Palau on Sept 7 has been called off after five days, local media reported.

The search for the pair, identified as Singaporean Tan Soon Liang, 62, and Chinese national Xiaowi Wu, 43 , ended on Sept 11 without a successful recovery, Palauan news outlet Island Times reported on Sept 14 .

The five-day search involved national marine law enforcement search-and-rescue personnel, Peleliu state rangers, the US Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam and private boat operators, the report said.

Tan and Wu – who were part of a group of divers aboard the MY Black Pearl liveaboard – began a dive at Peleliu Wall at about 7.45am local time on Sept 7 , reported Island Times.

Palau, an island country in the western Pacific Ocean, is a popular diving destination known for its clear waters and coral reefs.

According to Island Times, Peleliu Wall, regarded as one of the country’s most spectacular dive sites, is also considered as an advanced, difficult and unpredictable site due to its currents.

Citing the authorities and the vessel operator , Island Times reported that both Tan and Wu were experienced divers . Tan held a Scuba Schools International Instructor Certifier qualification and had logged more than 5,100 dives, while Wu was a certified Advanced Open Water diver with 243 logged dives.

Palau’s Bureau of Public Safety received a report at about 8.45am local time on Sept 7 that the pair had gone missing, reported Island Times.

The expedition was organised by Pearl Fleet, a Singapore scuba-diving tour company, The Straits Times reported on Sept 9 .

In response to queries from ST, Pearl Fleet said on Sept 9 that it was “fully cooperating with all official operations”.

“The incident was immediately reported to the authorities, and search and rescue efforts are currently ongoing under the direct command of the Coast Guard,” Pearl Fleet said in its response.

According to its website, Pearl Fleet operates luxury yachts to three destinations: White Pearl in the Maldives, Black Pearl in Palau and Blue Pearl in Indonesia.

Earlier on Sept 9, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media reply that it was providing consular assistance to the family of the missing Singaporean, who has since been identified as Tan. It added that it was in contact with the Palau authorities over the search-and-rescue efforts.

ST has contacted the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for updates.