Sea of red fills up Merlion Park, Marina Barrage to catch a glimpse of NDP festivities

SINGAPORE - The blazing heat on Wednesday did not stop crowds decked out in red and white from gathering around the city to celebrate Singapore’s 58th birthday, and to stake out choice spots to catch the evening fireworks.

The Merlion Park and Marina Barrage were two popular choices, with people coming from different ends of the island to get the best views, set against the city skyline. Others made a beeline for The Promontory, or chose to picnic at Bay East Garden as they waited for the sun to go down.

Two hours before the start of the show, the open space at Merlion Park was filled with picnic mats and foldable chairs. A sea of umbrellas were lined up along the walkway, with everyone huddling together to shield themselves from the sultry heat.

Amid the busy crowd, a calm 73-year-old Francis Theo was perched upon a chair, sketching the skyline and crowd.

For the past seven years, Mr Theo and a group of almost 50 artists would make their way around Singapore on National Day to catch sights of an all-red crowd. He arrived at 1.30pm and watched as the place filled up.

He said: “It’s nice to draw a sea of red. We were originally thinking of leaving early, but the atmosphere here makes us want to stay to celebrate with everyone.”

Another Singaporean who got to the park early to get a good spot was Mr David Chow, who was well prepared with an array of items to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

The 53-year-old, who works in engineering, had even bought a portable television on a whim just the day before.

“I figured it would be hard to immerse ourselves in the show if we were just sitting here waiting for the fireworks... so I decided to buy a portable television to tune in like audiences at home.

“But when it’s time for the fireworks, I can look up and see them in person,” he said.

Children were seen running about excitedly, waving flags and sporting temporary tattoos on their rosy cheeks. A popular motif? The crescent moon framing five stars, of course.