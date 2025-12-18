SEA Games 2025: What drives Team Singapore’s Kerstin Ong and Amanda Lim to compete?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tune in at 11.30am SGT/HKT to watch the live show and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

It’s been about 10 days of excitement at the SEA Games, and Team Singapore has been going all out to make their mark.

Hurdler Kerstin Ong and swimmer Amanda Lim have returned home after their events and will join The Usual Place podcast to talk about their experience s in Thailand.

One is just getting started, and the other has bid farewell to the SEA Games stage.



Kerstin, 28, finally made her debut at the regional meet after a decade of trying to qualify.

But the race came with its own hurdle. The national record s that she and fellow hurdler Ang Chen Xiang set in their respective events on Dec 12 were considered invalid due to timing system issues .

Meanwhile, Amanda won gold in the women’s 50m freestyle event.



Post-race, the 32-year-old announced that this would be her last SEA Games. It was her 10th outing at the regional meet, where she has won 21 golds, five silvers and two bronzes.



In this episode, I chat with Kerstin and Amanda about what went down during their events, what’s next for them, and the challenges of juggling training with work.



