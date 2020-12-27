Transport

Sea cargo level remains stable

  • Published
    41 min ago

Singapore has managed to keep sea cargo volumes at 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year, a bright spot in a transport sector badly hit by Covid-19. While air traffic has plunged, public transport ridership has recovered to over 70 per cent.

