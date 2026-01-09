Seaborne robbery cases in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore highest since 2007

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The number of piracy and armed robbery cases on ships for 2025 in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) rose to 108 incidents – the highest in the last 19 years from 2007 to 2025.

The recent figures represent a 74 per cent increase from the 62 incidents reported in the SOMS for 2024, said the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC) at a media briefing on Jan 9.

Fortunately, most of the incidents, which had occurred on the eastbound lane of the SOMS, were cases of opportunistic theft that left most of the ships’ crew uninjured.

ReCAAP executive director Vijay D. Chafekar said that the increase in incidents in 2025 “does not indicate a corresponding increase in threat to maritime trade passing through the SOMS”.

“The higher number of incidents largely corresponds to minor petty theft cases,” he added.

In almost half of the cases, nothing was taken despite the vessels being boarded by unknown persons. Engine spares were stolen in 31 per cent of the incidents. A smaller percentage reported personal belongings, cash and ship stores being stolen.

Over half of the incidents happened to bulk carriers or vessels carrying unpacked cargo, mostly in the dead of night.

A hint of the spike in sea robbery incidents in the SOMS emerged when the figures for the first half of 2025 were revealed in July 2025. The figure was four times that for the same period in 2024, as there were 80 such incidents reported to ReCAAP between January and June 2025.

Yet, the spate of incidents fell from July to October 2025, said Ms Lee Yin Mui, deputy director of ReCAAP, attributing the decline to Indonesian law enforcement efforts.

(From left) ReCAAP ISC corporate communications assistant director Gareth Yeo, executive director Vijay D. Chafekar, deputy director Lee Yin Mui and research senior assistant director Wan Fei Fei at a media briefing on Jan 9. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

While 14 sea robbery incidents in the SOMS were reported for July, one incident each was recorded in September and October.

Said Mr Chafekar: “While the increase in sea robbery incidents in the SOMS highlights the continuing security challenges faced by ships transiting the busy waterway, the decline in incidents following the arrest of perpetrators by the Riau Islands Regional Police illustrates the deterrent effect of effective enforcement.”

Nevertheless, some would expect that acquiring data and cooperation against piracy from the US authorities would now be harder, given recent developments.

On Jan 8, President Donald Trump had ordered the US to withdraw from 66 organisations, comprising non-governmental organisations and United Nations agencies. ReCAAP is one of them.

But Mr Chafekar said ReCAAP ISC, which was established in 2006, will continue with its mission.

Before the US joined ReCAAP as a contracting party in 2014, ReCAAP was already a “working model of regional cooperation” against sea piracy, he added.

“Since joining ReCAAP, the United States has been making a nominal financial contribution every year to support ReCAAP ISC’s activities,” said Mr Chafekar. “The withdrawal of the United States from ReCAAP will not have any impact on the centre’s operations.”