Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan (left) greeting a resident during a walkabout in Bukit Batok Central yesterday. The opposition politician has confirmed that he will be contesting in the single-member constituency at the polls on July 10. In the Bukit Batok by-election in 2016, Dr Chee received 38.8 per cent of the vote when he faced off against the People's Action Party's Mr Murali Pillai.