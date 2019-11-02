SDP holds party election ahead of next GE

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has re-elected most of its central executive committee (CEC) members as it gears up for the next general election.

At its 19th Ordinary Party Conference on Thursday evening, Dr Chee Soon Juan, 57, was re-elected secretary-general and Dr Paul Tambyah, 54, the chairman.

The other 10 members elected to the CEC are: Mr Christopher Ang, Mr Damanhuri Abas, Mr Jufri Salim, Mr Khung Wai Yeen, Mr Bryan Lim, Mr Gerald Sng, Mr John Tan, Mr Matthew Tan, Ms Wong Souk Yee and Mr Francis Yong.

Mr Khung, who was co-opted into the previous CEC, was the only new member, replacing Ms Mansura Sajahan.

A former regular in the Singapore navy, Mr Khung first ran as an SDP candidate in the 2015 General Election against the People's Action Party's Teo Ho Pin in Bukit Panjang, a single-member constituency.

The line-up reflects the confidence party cadres have in the effectiveness of the leadership, said Dr Chee in a statement.

"It puts the SDP in a strong position to conduct a first-rate campaign in the coming general election," he said.

He also noted that the party's membership has grown recently, especially among younger members.

"We must provide the opportunity for the younger generation to rise and eventually assume leadership roles within the party and, in time to come, the country," he said.

In September, the SDP launched its updated manifesto.

It also held a pre-election rally at Hong Lim Park last month, which Dr Tambyah said was a "full-dress rehearsal" for the general election, which must be held by April 2021.