Scouts, girl guides receive top awards from President

Six girl guides from Girl Guides Singapore and four venture scouts from Singapore Scout Association received the highest President's Guide Award and President's Scout Award from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday. Among them are (above, from left) girl guides Hong Lin Shang, Liu Yingzhe and Vera Koh Shi Min, and venture scout Kek Hian Leng. These top awards for girl guides and scouts are given out annually to the most all-rounded members in Singapore in recognition of their performance and dedication to the movement, and their service to the community.