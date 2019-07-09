Scourge of the e-scooter: Pedestrians speak out against PMDs

SINGAPORE - Two weeks ago, freelance photographer Steven Goh was walking outside Admiralty MRT station when a young e-scooter rider sped through a crowd and crashed into him, bruising his leg.

"He realised he hit me but didn't even stop to apologise," said 54-year-old Mr Goh. "He just gave me a harsh stare and rode off."

Financial services consultant Lim Wei Hung was jogging along Tampines Avenue 12 one night when he had a narrow miss with an e-scooter ridden by a teenager who was giving a friend a joyride.

"The e-scooter sped past me like a motorbike travelling on the road," said Mr Lim, 40.

Horror stories of pedestrians' close encounters with speeding personal mobility devices (PMDs) are surfacing fast and furious, in the wake of The Sunday Times' investigations into just how fast such riders are going on public paths.

The article "Too fast and too reckless" published on July 7 highlighted how all PMDs observed during a stakeout of four locations over three days were flouting the speed limit of 10kmh on footpaths, while almost half exceeded the speed limit of 25 kmh on shared paths.

Readers responded with their own accounts of near misses. Over 30 of them e-mailed the newspaper while many more shared their stories on social media.

During the past weekend, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducted enforcement operations at Pang Sua Park Connector Network, Bukit Panjang, Potong Pasir and Orchard. "Those found speeding and using non-compliant devices were taken to task," the LTA said in a Facebook post.

During its enforcement operations last month, it detected 327 offences committed by PMD users - half of which were due to speeding and using non-compliant devices.

The readers call for more to be done.

To make errant PMD users more accountable, Mr Phillip Tan suggested in a forum letter that riders should wear jackets bearing their devices' registration numbers.

On ST's social media accounts, most netizens commenting on the subject called for a ban on PMDs, citing their frustration with irresponsible users, increasing accidents and their narrow escapes from collisions with speeding devices.

In 2017, there were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths, up from 54 in 2016.

The common grievance among pedestrians is when PMDs disrupt their peaceful strolls or walks home from work by speeding past them without prior warning.

Since the devices are electrical rather than motorised, they do not make much sound while moving.

"It is annoying when the PMDs appear from behind you because you cannot see or hear them," said Facebook user Peter Tan. "They are like silent leopards about to attack you."

While some pedestrians say they now avoid footpaths, others try to block the PMDs and force the riders to slow down.

Facebook user Leonie Angela said she used to walk her dog with her husband by walking in a single file, until PMDs zoomed by, giving them a shock.

"Now, we purposely walk side by side to occupy the breadth of the pavement. When any PMDs want to pass through, they will slow down."

Although the majority of netizens who commented on ST's Facebook and Instagram posts were not in favour of PMDs, a couple acknowledged that civic-minded e-scooter users do exist.

Instagram netizen Viraj Malhotra said: "There are a few considerate PMD users who would stop and let us walk ahead on the pedestrian paths."

Better enforcement, speed-controlling tools and changing user behaviour are some solutions pedestrians raised when asked how PMD users can co-exist with them.

A reader who wanted to be known as Mr Tong suggested that road bumps, speed strips and speed sensors can be fitted on pavements and shared paths.

The 50-year-old corporate planning executive added that riding PMDs within 200m of polyclinics, bus stops and MRT stations should be banned, as those are places where such devices could ram into crowds.

Trade association director Edwin Pang, 49, wants the LTA to ramp up its manpower by recruiting more enforcement officers - comprising staff and volunteers - at PMD hot spots.

Retiree Lawrence Loh , 70, wrote in a Forum letter on July 9: "The ubiquitous PMD situation makes it humanly impossible for enforcement officers to be everywhere simultaneously. Therefore, more effective enforcement means are required."

Two weeks ago, firefighting equipment manufacturer Lingjack Engineering Works created prototypes of an obstacle detector and a fire suppression system for PMDs - which its chief executive Kenneth Lim claims is the first of its kind.

Mr Lim said that when the detector is attached to an e-scooter or e-bike, it identifies a person or object nearby and automatically reduces the vehicle's speed.

Its small fire suppression system in the PMD's battery compartment also releases an extinguishing gas to put off fires that may ignite when PMDs are charging.

Teacher Francis Lee, who is in his 50s and has been riding an e-scooter for over two years, said he will slow down to just 1kmh if the situation requires it.

"PMD users must learn to slow down, especially when they see pedestrians," he said. "Speeding is what makes pedestrians so scared of us."