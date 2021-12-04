Score great tech deals at year-end Tech Show Festival

From Dec 9 to Dec 19, you can grab some great tech deals at the end-of-year consumer electronics event, the Tech Show Festival.

This year's edition will introduce a new Smart Home & Living segment, focusing on smart-tech products that can enhance day-to-day conveniences. Exhibitors joining this segment include Google, Xiaomi, Home Auto, Philips and SG Digital Lock.

Visit https://www.comexit show.com.sg/ to get details on what's available, then submit your RSVP for the event via https://bit.ly/30eOhGD

SPH subscribers have a special head start if you're looking to buy a desk. The first 30 customers with the promotion code STS20 get 20 per cent off the Noble Desk Baron Series 2021 (from $410). This durable desk is easy to install, with diffused RGB lighting strips to brighten up your space.

Head to https://noble desk.com.sg/products/noble-desk-baron-series-2021 to place your order and use your promo code.