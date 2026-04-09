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With the launch of services to Belitung and Pontianak, Scoot’s network will increase to 85 destinations across 18 countries and territories.

SINGAPORE – Travellers can look forward to more budget-friendly flights to holiday destinations , as Scoot announced on April 9 that it would add flights to Indonesia’s Belitung and Pontianak while increasing the frequency of flights to popular destinations like Bali.

From May 3 , the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines will fly twice a week to Belitung , an island east of Sumatra known for its unique geological formations and pristine coastlines. One-way economy class fares will start from $ 99 .

From June 29 , Scoot will fly three times a week to Pontianak , the capital of West Kalimantan known as a food haven. A one-way economy class ticket will start from $ 129 .

The flights will be operated by the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, with flight schedules subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes.

With the additions , Scoot said its network will increase to 85 destinations across 18 countries and territories.

Scoot’s chief executive officer Leslie Thng said the new routes will “not only (enhance) Scoot’s footprint in Indonesia, but also strengthens the SIA Group’s network connectivity through Singapore”.

The new flights will be available for booking from April 9 via Scoot’s website, mobile application and progressively through other channels.

In addition, Scoot said it will increase the number of flights per week for the following routes from April:

Phuket , Thailand: from 17 to 21 times

Sibu , Malaysia: from three to four times

Okinawa , Japan: from three to four times

Changsha , China: from four to five times

From June, it will also increase the number of flights per week for the following destinations:

Bali and Jakarta , Indonesia: from 28 to 35 times

Labuan Bajo , Indonesia: from two to three times

Lombok , Indonesia: from four to 10 times

Manado, Indonesia: from six times to daily

Vienna , Austria: from three to four times

The increase in frequencies of these flights will “support demand for travel as we head into the school holiday season”, Mr Thng said.

“We remain committed to providing our customers with more travel options and enjoyable journeys with Scoot.”