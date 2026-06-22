Scoot to resume flights between Singapore and Jeddah

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Scoot flights TR796 and TR797 between Singapore and Jeddah had been cancelled since Feb 28.

SINGAPORE – Budget carrier Scoot will resume flights between Singapore and Jeddah from June 22 , almost four months after it started cancelling them due to the war in the Middle East.

This follows “an assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as operational considerations”, Scoot said in a media reply.

Scoot said it will resume its thrice-weekly services between Singapore and Jeddah, with the first flight scheduled to depart Singapore at 4.15pm on June 22 .

The airline advised its customers to update their contact details via its website or subscribe to its mobile notification service to receive flight updates.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” Scoot added.

Flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) had been cancelled since Feb 28, after US-Israeli strikes on Iran that started the months-long conflict.

A flight to the Saudi Arabian city had been scheduled for April 18 but was called off because of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the airline told ST in May.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), the parent of Scoot, cancelled its flights between Singapore and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Feb 28 to Aug 2 .

The United States and Iran signed a 60-day interim peace deal on June 17 and the first round of talks between high-ranking officials from both countries ended on June 22.

Malaysia Airlines said in May it would resume one daily service to Doha, Qatar, from July 2 while continuing to suspend two others until Oct 24.

The overall number of flights by major Gulf airlines – including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad – reportedly reached around 82 per cent of pre-war levels on June 19.

Emirates and Eithad also launched expanded travel insurance packages on June 17 and June 12 respectively.