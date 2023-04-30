Scoot flight to S’pore from Sydney diverted to Adelaide due to technical fault

SINGAPORE - A Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Sydney was forced to divert to Adelaide on Saturday afternoon after a technical fault was detected about an hour into the flight.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, a Scoot spokesman said on Sunday that Flight TR3 left Sydney at 12.35pm local time, and the fault was discovered at 1.30pm.

“As a precaution, a decision was made to divert to Adelaide,” the spokesman said, adding: “As the required spares had to be uplifted to Adelaide, TR3 could not be recovered in time.”

Scoot did not disclose the number of passengers on board the aircraft.

The airline added that meals, accommodation and transportation were provided to passengers upon landing in Adelaide.

Passengers were also offered a relief flight, TR5787, which arrived in Adelaide at 11.30am on Sunday. It was scheduled to leave for Singapore an hour later.

A direct flight from Adelaide to Singapore takes around seven and a half hours.

Scoot apologised for the disruptions and inconveniences caused by the delay.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where possible,” it said.