Scoot flight bound for Perth circles back to Singapore after bomb threat

SINGAPORE - A Perth-bound Scoot flight returned to Singapore following a bomb threat on Thursday. It landed at Changi Airport at 6.27pm.

In response to queries, a spokesman for the budget airline said the plane departed at 4.11pm and a decision was made to turn back about one hour into the flight ​“due to a bomb threat”.

“The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport. Emergency services were also activated.

“TR16 landed safely in Singapore at 6.27pm where security checks were carried out,” he added.

He said: “Scoot is assisting the authorities with their investigations. As this is a security matter, we regret that we are unable to provide further details.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to our customers.”

The flight path of TR16 on flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying in circles off the coast of Malaysia before flying towards Changi Airport.

The flight, which had left from Terminal 1 at 3.30pm, was scheduled to arrive in Perth at 8.35pm.