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The affected flight numbers are TR796, which departs Singapore for Jeddah, and TR797, which departs Jeddah for Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Budget carrier Scoot has extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia until June 20 , amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The airline previously announced that such flights were cancelled until May 31. The affected flight numbers are TR796, which departs Singapore for Jeddah, and TR797, which departs Jeddah for Singapore .

Customers who are affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, Scoot said in a notice on its website, updated on May 29 .

They may also choose to rebook for seats on alternative Scoot flights, it added.

Customers who booked directly with the carrier may contact it via e-mail for a refund.

For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers should contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

The airline also advised customers to update their contact details on its website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates on their flight status.