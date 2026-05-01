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Scoot said flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) will be cancelled until May 31.

SINGAPORE – More flights between Singapore and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled by Scoot amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In an April 28 update , the budget arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA) said flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) would be cancelled until May 31 , “due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

The flights had been previously suspended until April 16.

A Scoot flight to Jeddah was originally scheduled for April 18 but was cancelled “due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”, the airline said on May 1, in response to media queries.

Affected customers for that flight could ask for a refund or rebook on other Scoot flights, the carrier added.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Scoot said, adding that there were no other scheduled flights between Singapore and Jeddah from April 19 to May 31.

The flight cancellations to the Saudi Arabian city began on Feb 28 , after the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran.

SIA flights to and from Dubai have also been cancelled until May 31, the flag carrier had earlier announced.

Similarly, customers affected by these flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue their travel or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said in the April 28 online notice.

Customers who booked directly with Scoot may contact the airline to seek a refund, while those who booked through travel agents or partner airlines should contact their travel agent or the airline they bought their tickets from for assistance, it added.

The carrier said customers should also update their contact details on its website or subscribe to its mobile notification service to receive updates on flight status.