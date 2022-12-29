Scoot crew and medical personnel to receive Medal of Valour for rescuing Singaporeans in Wuhan

SINGAPORE – In the wee hours of Feb 9, 2020, Scoot flight attendant Jimmy Pung wondered why the plane was still empty. Flight TR5120 had been scheduled to depart from Wuhan at midnight, more than four hours earlier, and still there was no sign of their passengers.

This was the second flight tasked to bring home more than 170 Singaporeans and their families stranded in the Chinese city, which had been in lockdown since Jan 23. The first Scoot rescue mission on Jan 30 had evacuated 92 Singaporeans.

“My cabin crew colleagues and I were sitting in the aircraft for a very long time. There was uncertainty about whether we would be able to even depart from Wuhan,” said Mr Pung, 39.

At that time, the new virus was still a mystery, and the Covid-19 outbreak had yet to become a pandemic. Those on the mission knew little of what was to come in the months ahead, or that they were among the first Singaporeans on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus. All they knew was that they had a job to do.

About 30 people were involved in the two rescue flights, including the Scoot team, two medical workers from Raffles Medical Group and a few senior employees from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who helped coordinate the evacuation efforts.