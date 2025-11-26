Scoot cancels two Nov 28 flights between Singapore and Hat Yai amid heavy floods in Thailand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Two flights operated by budget carrier Scoot between Singapore and Hat Yai have been cancelled, amid intense flooding in southern Thailand .

In response to media queries, Scoot said it has cancelled the flights, which were scheduled for Nov 28 , due to operational reasons, as a precautionary measure.

Flight TR632 was scheduled to depart Singapore for Hat Yai at 12.05pm , while flight TR633 was originally scheduled to land in Singapore at 4.05pm from Hat Yai on the same day.

The low-cost airline said affected customers can request for a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel.

It added that customers were provided the option to rebook to alternative Scoot flights between the same origin and destination.

Checks by The Straits Times show that two Scoot flights between Singapore and Hat Yai later on Nov 28 were “on schedule”.

Flight TR630 is scheduled to fly from Singapore to Hat Yai at 9.55pm , while flight TR631 is scheduled to depart H at Yai for Singapore at 11.10pm Hat Yai time.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Nov 25 advised Singaporeans against travelling to the Songkhla province in southern Thailand and other affected areas due to flooding.

It said the flood situation in Hat Yai, a district within the province, remains serious.