Straitstimes.com header logo

Scoot cancels two Nov 28 flights between Singapore and Hat Yai amid heavy floods in Thailand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Scoot said it has cancelled the flights due to operational reasons.

Scoot said it had cancelled the flights as a precautionary measure..

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

avatar-alt

Rhea Yasmine

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - Two flights operated by budget carrier Scoot between Singapore and Hat Yai have been cancelled, amid intense flooding in southern Thailand.

In response to media queries, Scoot said it has cancelled the flights, which were scheduled for Nov 28, due to operational reasons, as a precautionary measure.

Flight TR632 was scheduled to depart Singapore for Hat Yai at 12.05pm, while flight TR633 was originally scheduled to land in Singapore at 4.05pm from Hat Yai on the same day.

The low-cost airline said affected customers can request for a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel.

It added that customers were provided the option to rebook to alternative Scoot flights between the same origin and destination.

Checks by The Straits Times show that two Scoot flights between Singapore and Hat Yai later on Nov 28 were “on schedule”.

Flight TR630 is scheduled to fly from Singapore to Hat Yai at 9.55pm, while flight TR631 is scheduled to depart Hat Yai for Singapore at 11.10pm Hat Yai time.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Nov 25 advised Singaporeans against travelling to the Songkhla province in southern Thailand and other affected areas due to flooding.

It said the flood situation in Hat Yai, a district within the province, remains serious.

Thailand’s Songkhla province was

declared a disaster zone

on Nov 24, with Hat Yai experiencing its most severe deluge in three centuries.

More on this topic
2 Singapore Airlines flights cancelled after Kathmandu airport closes amid protests
Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Cathay Pacific cancel flights to HK as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.