Scoot cancels flights to Jeddah till March 28 due to Middle East conflict

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Scoot flights TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) have been cancelled due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

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SINGAPORE – Scoot has cancelled more flights between Singapore and Jeddah until March 28 amid continuing unrest in the Middle East.

The airline, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), said in an advisory on its website on March 17 that flights TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) have been cancelled due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

The flights had been previously suspended on March 6 and 10.

SIA has also cancelled flights to the Middle East. On March 1, a total of 26 SIA and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and March 7 were cancelled after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on targets in Iran.

On March 5, SIA announced that it would further suspend flights between Singapore and Dubai until March 15. The cancellations were extended to March 28 in an update on March 11.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or they may choose to rebook on alternative Scoot flights,” Scoot said.

Those who booked through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or buying airline directly for assistance, it added.

Customers are also strongly advised to update their contact details on Scoot’s website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates on their flight status.