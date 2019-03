Residents of Tiong Bahru and Tanjong Pagar had a treat in the form of familiar Chinese tunes and medleys from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) yesterday, right in their neighbourhood. The concert, held at the newly opened Kim Pong Park, was led by SCO resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong. It was co-organised by the Tanjong Pagar - Tiong Bahru CCC community arts and culture committee. Before the concert, residents took part in activities such as balloon sculpting and painting of coin banks.