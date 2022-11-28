Scientists swim across muddy river monthly to confirm existence of new peat tree species

SINGAPORE – Deep in a peat swamp forest in southern Sumatra, an Indonesian researcher and his team swam across a muddy river and climbed a giant tree once a month for more than a year to get a closer look at what they suspected to be a new tree species.

After collecting and studying enough flowers, fruits and leaves – while keeping away from tigers prowling the forest – the researcher, Mr Agusti Randi, and his colleagues in Singapore confirmed that it is a new record for peat flora.

The new 40m-tall peat tree – named Lophopetalum tanahgambut, which translates into “the peatland crowned petal” from Latin and Bahasa Indonesia – adds to the understudied but potentially growing list of around 350 species of trees in the scarce peat swamp forests of South-east Asia.

Peat swamp is formed when tropical forest trees grow in water-logged soil. When leaves and other tree debris fall off, they decompose slowly because of the wet ground. Therefore, peat lands are known to be strong carbon sponges, storing huge amounts of carbon in the form of accumulated dead plant matter.

But peat swamps have heavily declined in Indonesia due to decades of logging, draining and burning to turn the fragile habitat into plantations to produce raw materials for palm oil, and pulp and paper.

Mr Randi is a research assistant at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Environmental Research Institute’s Integrated Tropical Peatlands Research Programme.

The programme’s co-lead, Dr Lahiru Wijedasa, said: “If you want to restore the peat swamp, you first need to know what the plants are.”

In 2017, the scientists were near Sumatra’s Jambi province, mapping the forest area’s flora. Among the vegetation they surveyed, up to seven types were unfamiliar to the scientists. One of them was the Lophopetalum tanahgambut.

From the vein patterns on the giant tree’s leaves, Mr Randi suspected it belonged to the Lophopetalum genus, but its leaves are arranged in an unfamiliar manner. The scientists had a hunch that the tree could be a new species.

But Lophopetalum trees are identified through their flowers, and the scientists had missed the flowering season. So they resumed regular fieldwork in late 2020.