Scientists must explain jargon amid Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy: Israeli Nobel laureate

SINGAPORE – Spike proteins, mRNA, T-cells – these are some of the scientific terms that have been frequently brought up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While scientists may think that such jargon constitutes basic knowledge, Professor Aaron Ciechanover said that they still “need to be able to know how to explain it in lay language”, including to “children and parents who have no clue” as to what they mean, to improve people’s knowledge about vaccines in response to global vaccine hesitancy and resistance.

Prof Ciechanover is an Israeli physician who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2004 and is a member of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology’s Faculty of Medicine.

He was speaking at this year’s Global Young Scientists Summit about bioethical issues raised by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was held at the Singapore University of Technology and Design from Jan 17 to Jan 20.

He highlighted how misinformation, including some spread by various politicians and celebrities, has contributed to the low vaccine uptake rates among certain groups.

To address the “infodemic”, scientists also need to leverage their positions as accepted sources of reliable information and collaborate with the media to make their voices amplified, said Prof Ciechanover in an interview with The Straits Times.

When scientific findings have uncertainties, such as how Covid-19 vaccines have a very small chance of causing serious side effects, scientists should always “tell the truth, because science is about the truth”, he said.

However, they should explain to the public that the benefits of taking the vaccine still far outweigh any risks involved, he added.

In Singapore, there have already been instances of people circulating fake news regarding Covid-19 vaccines online. For example, in 2021, Singaporean Cheah Kit Sun published a blog post entitled “Do Not Participate In A Society that Rejects You” on various platforms.

The blog post, which falsely exaggerated the dangers of taking Covid-19 vaccines, was issued correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma). Consequently, the post was required to carry correction notices specified by the Pofma Office.

On Singapore’s fake news law, Prof Ciechanover said that it was “the right thing to do”, and that he hoped for more countries to adopt stricter legislation to address misinformation.

“There is freedom of speech in democracies, but freedom of speech stops when you cause damage to the public,” he added.

In addition, Prof Ciechanover strongly condemned doctors who had disseminated misinformation.

Citing the example of former doctor Andrew Wakefield, who had published a now widely discredited article linking the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine to autism, Prof Ciechanover said that when preventable deaths occurred because of falsehoods circulated by physicians and scientists, it was “equal to murder”.