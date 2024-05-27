Scientists in US, S’pore race to help endangered sea star, shellfish breed

SINGAPORE – With its arms fanned wide open, the solitary creature sits regally on the Pacific Ocean floor, some 450m deep. One of the largest and fastest sea stars in the world, the sunflower sea star has up to 24 arms – the most of its kind – can reach a diameter of 1m and can move as quickly as 3m per minute across the seabed, thanks to more than 15,000 tube feet beneath its arms which draw in water and move it through internal canals of its body.

But it cannot outrun an underwater pandemic that has devastated sea star populations by the billions in the past decade. Scientists are racing to turn the tide on this decline through breeding programmes.

With colours ranging from orange to yellow to purple to brown, the majestic creatures have, heartbreakingly, been turning into piles of white goo due to an unknown waterborne virus that has been attacking sea stars up and down the US West Coast, from Alaska to Mexico.

When the sea star wasting disease strikes, white lesions form on the creature’s arms as connective tissue start to break down, causing the arms to fall off. While sunflower sea stars (Pycnopodia helianthoides) typically regenerate missing or damaged arms, the disease causes the body to dissolve into a jelly-like puddle and they die within days. Since the outbreak of the sea star wasting disease in 2013, an estimated 5.75 billion sunflower sea stars have died, decimating the global population by 94 per cent, the US-based global environmental organisation The Nature Conservancy says.

The disease has spread among numerous sea star species, both through direct contact and via waterborne transmission.

The sunflower sea star has suffered the most severe impact, and was listed as critically endangered in 2020 by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the global authority on the status of the natural world.

While higher sea temperatures speed up the progression of the wasting disease, there is no clear link between climate change and the pandemic.

Efforts are taking off globally to help the sunflower sea star – as well as other marine species threatened by climate change and overharvesting – reproduce, to ensure the long-term survival of the species.

Sunflower sea stars are typically found in rocky reefs, kelp forests and sand flats in the eastern Pacific Ocean, from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to Baja California in Mexico.

They feed on vegetation-eating sea urchins. When sea star numbers decline, the surging urchin populations devour kelp forests that are both habitats and food sources for all kinds of marine life, including fish, seals, sea lions, sea otters and whales.

In February, a research team at the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego succeeded in breeding the sunflower sea star.

The team used a hormone mixture to induce male and female sunflower sea stars to release their sperm and eggs by the millions, which were collected for fertilisation in a controlled environment.

The team, made up of researchers from Birch Aquarium, Aquarium of the Pacific, California Academy of Sciences, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Sunflower Star Laboratory, is part of a larger collaborative effort among researchers, marine conservation professionals and environmental educators to accelerate the recovery of the species along the US West Coast.