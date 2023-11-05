Science teacher turned content creator Biogirl MJ to raise eco-awareness of climate change

SINGAPORE – Seeing Singapore’s corals turn a ghostly white in 2016 sent shockwaves through Ms Kong Man Jing, and the impact of a warming world struck home for her.

Coral bleaching occurs when warming waters caused by climate change cause stress to these fragile ecosystems.

“I was doing marine surveys at the intertidal zone for a module in university, and I noticed how white these corals were. There were no signs of life around them,” said the 29-year-old environmental science graduate, who is behind the popular science and education channel Just Keep Thinking on Instragram and TikTok.

Ms Kong will be among at least 35 young Singaporeans attending the COP28 climate change conference in 2023. Ensuring participation from youth, women and indigenous people is a key objective of COP28.

The annual United Nations conference is held in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12, when nations will meet to discuss ways to raise climate ambition, and limit warming to 1.5 deg C. The world has so far warmed by around 1.2 deg C.

Ms Kong’s first-hand coral bleaching experience opened her eyes to how the loss of biodiversity can be so closely intertwined with climate change, and humankind has to pay the price.

Healthy corals are crucial for sustaining marine life – such as fish, crustaceans and mollusks – while attenuating wave energy, which reduces the effects of coastal erosion. Communities living by the sea rely on reef creatures for food.

In 2023 alone, the world experienced record-breaking heat waves in Asia, North America, Europe and China. In Singapore, the mercury reached a staggering 37 deg C in May, equalling a 40-year record for highest daily temperature.

Higher temperatures allow mosquitoes and other insects to breed faster, increasing the risk of dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

But while some climate change effects are visible and apparent – like coral bleaching – others are not, which makes it difficult to convey the urgency of the situation, said Ms Kong.

“And that’s the dangerous part. When we finally realise its impact, usually things are a little bit too late, much like frogs in boiling water that don’t feel the temperature increase until the water has reached boiling point – and by then, they can’t escape” she added.

“We can’t be like those frogs. So we must do something about this now.”