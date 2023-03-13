Science Talk: Will a sleep tracker help you sleep better?

SINGAPORE - With World Sleep Day this Friday, messages about the importance of sleep are likely to be replayed. Statistics about how sleep deprived Singaporeans are, the potential harm to our health caused by chronic poor sleep and a slew of “quick fixes” or “smart hacks” are being revisited.

There will be reminders of the importance of detecting obstructive sleep apnea (when a person experiences repeated blockage to breathing during sleep). What about people who have heard all of these and want to further improve their sleep?

Well over 100 million wearable fitness trackers were sold in 2022 and sales are projected to grow at a compound rate of at least 7 per cent a year for the next five years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest rate of uptake in users of such devices. One reason for this is that the Covid-19 pandemic helped many to experience the benefits of longer sleep, encouraging the enlightened to pursue “better sleep”.

What constitutes better sleep involves more than sleeping enough hours. Sleep timing, its efficiency – how much of the time spent in bed that one is actually asleep, regularity, how refreshed one feels when waking and the level of alertness during the day all matter.

A sleep tracker can measure sleep duration, timing and efficiency, and keep tabs on regularity over time, keeping a record for future reference. Many devices are linked to apps that pronounce a single “sleep score” that collapses the nature of sleep into a single number that is often combined with a summary of physical activity to generate a “wellness” score.

But how accurate are sleep trackers, and what can they tell us that we don’t already know about our sleep? Most importantly: how can we benefit from them?

How accurate are wearable sleep trackers?

The reference tool for measuring sleep, polysomnography (PSG), assesses sleep and its depth by measuring electrical signals from the brain and muscles. In its original form, PSG is not feasible in consumer settings. Wearable consumer sleep trackers measure non-electrical indicators of sleep: limb motion, heart rate variability, a circadian factor and skin temperature, roughly in that order of priority. These trade specificity for portability and use miniature sensors and electronics placed either around the wrist or a finger.

The most basic trackers sense only motion. Increasing the number of sensors can improve their use, but only if the information gathered is properly integrated. Notably, manufacturers differ in how much they invest in training and testing their algorithms.

Age, sex and health can all affect sleep measurement even under ideal conditions, but few manufacturers have had their devices properly assessed. A slick user interface and eye-catching data dashboard attract early sales, but they cannot hide deficiencies in how sleep is evaluated.

For those who are serious about sleep tracking, it is preferable to purchase from manufacturers with proprietary algorithms and hardware which have been scientifically tested.

Averaged across many nights, a healthy person can trust the sleep duration, timing and efficiency readouts of the more dependable brands. However, as algorithms have been trained on mostly young healthy adults under ideal laboratory conditions, inaccurate readouts can occur when a person lies awake while still in bed, watching screens or listening to music.

This can lead to an overestimation of sleep time. As sleep efficiency refers to the ratio of time asleep to time set aside to sleep, wearables may underestimate this metric.