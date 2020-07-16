Science Centre, Snow City to reopen on July 17

SINGAPORE - The Science Centre and its other attractions including Snow City and kids' science centre KidsSTOP will reopen their doors for visitors on Friday (July 17).

They have been closed for nearly three months, since the start of Singapore's circuit breaker on April 7.

The Science Centre and KidsSTOP will open daily from July 17 to July 26, 10am to 5pm, said the centre in a statement.

This reopening comes ahead of the week-long school holiday starting July 20.

A maximum of 500 people at a time will be allowed in the Science Centre, while a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in KidsSTOP.

After the school holiday, the Science Centre and KidsSTOP will be open three days a week starting July 31 from Friday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Snow City, an indoor centre that allows visitors to experience sub-zero temperature and snow, will also be open daily during the school holiday period from July 17 to July 26, 10am to 6pm.

Thereafter, it will be open five days a week starting July 29 from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside Snow City at any one time.

All attractions will be closed from 1pm to 2pm daily for disinfection and visitors are required to buy their tickets online before their visit.