Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry

SINGAPORE – The Science Centre has cancelled an event organised to discuss the differences between sex and gender following a backlash from the public.

In a Facebook post on June 2, the centre said the June 14 event, which cost $20 and was to have included a buffet dinner, would no longer proceed and apologised for the inconvenience.

Ticket holders to the event, which was supposed to be held at Cineleisure, will be refunded, added the Science Centre.

According to the post, the event, only for those aged 18 and above, aimed to explore the biological, psychological and cultural influences that shape the understanding of gender and sex.

By the afternoon of June 3, the Facebook post had drawn 145 comments and there were another 352 comments on a Reddit thread. There were mixed reactions to the issue, with those on FB mostly critical of the Science Centre’s decision to organise the talk while those on Reddit did not see an issue with the event, given that the target audience was aged 18 and over.

“Thank you to everyone who have provided us with your feedback about this discussion session. The Science Centre team would like to take the opportunity to review our approach to this session,” it read.

A Science Centre spokesperson told The Straits Times that it had reviewed the event before cancelling it.

“Our Science Cafe session in June was intended to discuss the sociocultural factors that shape society’s understanding of sex and gender,” the spokesperson said. “Following online publicity of the session, we had received public feedback expressing concern about the content to be discussed in the session, as well as the composition of the speakers.”

According to the FB post, the event’s speakers included National University of Singapore Associate Professor Dr Mie Hiramoto, youth counsellor Alexander Teh and local drag queen Becca D’Bus, whose real name is Eugene Tan.

Dr Hiramoto, whose research interests are gender and sexuality, was to present insights from science and culture in redefining gender and sexuality while the counsellor was to share the differences in sex and gender. The counsellor is a gay trans man, according to Oogachaga, a non-profit professional organisation working with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender & queer (LGBTQ+) individuals.

The drag queen was to share about popular definitions and misconceptions of drag.

Becca D’Bus told ST: “The context of the event, an 18+ casual, social, time, is a refreshing way to engage in thinking.

“I would have looked at drag across all gender presentations, masculine, feminine, and the vast space in between and outside of it, to consider, perhaps less the misconceptions about drag queens, but perhaps what else we don’t talk about or think about enough.”

Oogachaga’s executive director Leow Yangfa said it “is very dismayed and disappointed that the Science Centre has cancelled an event that had been planned since late last year”.

Ms Carol Loi, a mother of two children, aged 19 and 22, said that she had found the event inappropriate, given its speaker line-up.

The 53-year-old educational consultant said: “The topic is useful for discussion, just that it is not representative of good science. A better mix of panelists would show professionalism and wisdom of the Science Centre I know and respect.”

She added that while the event is for those aged 18 and above, the public might question whether the centre, with its traditionally young audience, would be a suitable host.