Schools and businesses to work on exposing more students to industry needs

SINGAPORE – To allow students to better track the skills and competencies needed to enter the workforce, business and employer federations are looking to partner schools to run programmes that will offer students and teachers a taste of the working world.

While such collaborations currently exist, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Saturday that it wants more students and teachers to benefit from initiatives such as entrepreneurship lessons and industry attachments.

MOE will work with the Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Human Resource Institute and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) to facilitate more tie-ups, said the ministry, as it drew to a close the first phase of engagements under the Forward Singapore exercise’s “equip” pillar, which focuses on education and lifelong learning.

Forward Singapore is an ongoing, year-long public engagement exercise that will lay out the roles and responsibilities of the Government and citizens in the coming years. Each of the six pillars that discussions are centred on is headed by a 4G minister.

On Saturday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who heads the equip pillar, engaged with 200 youth, parents, educators as well as industry and community representatives at the Employment and Employability Institute in Jurong East.

They discussed topics such as lifelong learning, diverse education pathways and special education needs. Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, as well as National Development, Mr Tan Kiat How, and Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang were also at the event.

SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan, who participated in the engagement, said current school-business collaborations are ad hoc and dependent on the network that each school has with businesses. He added that institutionalising such arrangements will achieve better outcomes for schools and firms.