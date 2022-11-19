Schools and businesses to work on exposing more students to industry needs

SINGAPORE – To allow students to better track the skills and competencies needed to enter the workforce, business and employer federations are looking to partner schools to run programmes that will offer students and teachers a taste of the working world.
While such collaborations currently exist, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Saturday that it wants more students and teachers to benefit from initiatives such as entrepreneurship lessons and industry attachments.
MOE will work with the Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Human Resource Institute and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) to facilitate more tie-ups, said the ministry, as it drew to a close the first phase of engagements under the Forward Singapore exercise’s “equip” pillar, which focuses on education and lifelong learning.
Forward Singapore is an ongoing, year-long public engagement exercise that will lay out the roles and responsibilities of the Government and citizens in the coming years. Each of the six pillars that discussions are centred on is headed by a 4G minister.
On Saturday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who heads the equip pillar, engaged with 200 youth, parents, educators as well as industry and community representatives at the Employment and Employability Institute in Jurong East.
They discussed topics such as lifelong learning, diverse education pathways and special education needs. Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, as well as National Development, Mr Tan Kiat How, and Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang were also at the event.
SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan, who participated in the engagement, said current school-business collaborations are ad hoc and dependent on the network that each school has with businesses. He added that institutionalising such arrangements will achieve better outcomes for schools and firms.
“The students of today will be the workforce of tomorrow. So it is clearly in the interest of industries to ensure that the students are aware of opportunities that are in our economy... and to mentally prepare them for the future of work,” added Mr Sim.
For instance, under a partnership between Yuying Secondary School and food company Super Bean International, the students learnt about the process of creating and marketing a food product, as well as heard from company representatives about their entrepreneurship journey.
Mr Chan said it is challenging for schools to anticipate the skills that firms will require of their students when they join the workforce. One way to “shorten the cycle” is for schools and businesses to work much closer together “so that students know what is relevant to them in a timely manner as they prepare their choices for their future careers”.
MOE said the school-industry partnerships will include centralised talks and visits to companies, attachments for educators, corporate representation in school advisory committees, as well as opportunities for firms or associations to adopt a school for longer-term partnership.
Mr Sam Liew, managing partner of IT firm NCS’ government strategic business group, said school-industry collaborations could help firms, especially those facing a talent crunch, by allowing them to reach students directly with internship openings, and possibly create pathways for students to become full-time employees.
Meanwhile, supporting students with special education needs, as well as their parents, was also addressed on Saturday, drawing calls for more opportunities to further their education, before those who are able to enter the workforce.
Mrs Tina Tan, who has three sons, including an 18-year-old with several special education needs, proposed that more groups could be set up for parents of children with special education needs to share experiences and support one another.
While there are avenues for parents to speak with their children’s schools and teachers, she noted, these could at times be unsettling because schools’ communication with parents is likely to be performance-based.
“Sometimes the schools are not really in the position to reach in,” said the 47-year-old, who is the vice-president of the Society for the Promotion of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Research and Knowledge.
“The key is peer-to-peer support,” said Mrs Tan, who added that when parents engage and share with one another, there is a depth of familiarity and problems become more relatable, as they are able to identify with what each of them is going through.
“Peer connection and community is very powerful in helping parents come to terms with the diagnosis, and come to change their mindset on what it takes to support your child with special needs.”