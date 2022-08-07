'School with a punch that turns boys into men'

MPs, civil servants, sportsmen and actors share their experiences as Singapore celebrates 55 years of national service

Actor Suhaimi Yusof (right and far right) with a fellow infantry combat platoon commander during his NS. He is still in touch with his fellow NSFs and they support one another's careers and hobbies.
SUHAIMI YUSOF, 52

Actor

Q What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I was an infantry military officer. My rank was lieutenant and my vocation was an infantry combat platoon commander. My unit was 3 SIR (Singapore Infantry Regiment). I served for 21/2 years from January 1989 to June 1991.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A The amazing brotherhood formed regardless of our ethnic background sets the tone for years to come. We are still in touch with one another to this day. After NS, we support one another's careers and even hobbies.

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A NS to me is where we learn to be compassionate, accountable and resilient in life. A school with a punch. It really turns boys into men.

'MY NS DAYS'

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 07, 2022, with the headline 'School with a punch that turns boys into men'. Subscribe

