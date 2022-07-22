School registry with LKY's name among submissions

For over 90 years, a primary school registry of historical value to Singapore has been sitting in Telok Kurau Primary School.

On the page listing pupils who registered in 1930, a Harry Lee occupies entry number 487.

Scratched-out markings, where the school clerk entered the year of registration wrongly, make it stand out on the page. A column on the right indicates that the pupil's father was a storekeeper - a detail probably added later.

Harry Lee, or Lee Kuan Yew, would go on to become Singapore's founding prime minister. Also in the registry is Hussein Onn, who became the third premier of Malaysia.

The registry was highlighted by the Founders' Memorial Committee recently as an item it came across during its efforts to canvass for donations and loans of objects related to Singapore's founding leaders.

Since an open call was made in April, there have been over 70 submissions of artefacts and stories from the public, contributing to the retention of the country's collective memory of its early years.

The items are being curated for a possible exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore next year.

When the Founders' Memorial opens at Bay East Garden in 2027, they are likely to find their way into a permanent gallery there.

The idea for the memorial was first raised by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2015 after calls from some to honour the late Mr Lee. It seeks to reflect the values of the country's first-generation leaders, such as multiculturalism and service to others before self.

An exhibition showcasing the artefacts is travelling around Singapore, with the objects woven into a narrative that includes early tree planting campaigns and the first Housing Board estates.

One of those who have indicated an interest in donating artefacts is educator Dan Teo, 54, who has six early Toto posters that he shipped in from Bulgaria. "It's very interesting because Toto was clearly linked to sports and the National Stadium. It was a way to raise money for the stadium's construction, and also served to bring people of different races together to create a space for them to interact," he said.

The posters come in six colours and reflect a time when Toto numbers were churned out manually using a mechanical device.

Electrical engineer Tan Teck Lee contributed a lunch pass from his days as a student at Bukit Merah Vocational Institute in the 1980s. It let him travel out of the institute for lunch at home, which meant he did not have to spend money on food.

"I was the only one in my class of 30 who had the pass as I lived nearby," said the 59-year-old. "I thought it was a very creative policy. I took out my old things recently to have a look and thought this would be worth donating."

The travelling exhibition is currently at Funan shopping centre, and will be held at other malls as well as libraries, community centres and schools until February.

The committee is looking for stories and objects such as those related to national symbols, community spaces and efforts to promote social cohesion between the 1950s and 1970s. Those related to cleaning and greening efforts, the transition to HDB flats from kampungs, and people's interactions with the founding leaders are also welcome.

For submissions, go to https:// www.foundersmemorial.gov.sg/ shapeourmemorial/en