School bus fare subsidies, jobs scheme among initiatives to help residents in Central S’pore

SINGAPORE - School bus fare subsidies, a neighbourhood jobs scheme and a befriending network for families with special needs children are among a slew of initiatives that will be rolled out to help residents living in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar.

A $10 million fund, with contributions from the Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) and other donors, will support these initiatives.

They will be rolled out over the next three years and cover CDC’s five pillars – financial wellness, physical wellness and sustainability, socio-emotional wellness and inclusiveness, lifelong learning, and service to others.

Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua said on Monday that the council plans to roll out up to 100 community offerings to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of modern Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew.

The Central Singapore CDC supports residents living in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar, as well as Kebun Baru, Marymount, Potong Pasir, Radin Mas, and Yio Chu Kang.

Speaking on Monday at the Appointment Ceremony of the 11th Central Singapore CDC Council at Jalan Besar Community Centre, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said CDCs are like regional offices and play a vital role at the district level.

They work closely with grassroots divisions and social service agencies to aggregate residents’ needs, and build resources and capabilities to have strong volunteer and donor networks, he said.

PM Lee added: “You connect needs and resources together, and also serve as a bridge between residents and the Government.”

The mission to aggregate, build and connect may sound simple, but a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to bring the community together, he said.

This includes caring for the vulnerable and needy, helping residents upskill and stay relevant, and pushing various national priorities.

“These are the responsibility of the district councillors who will be appointed here today,” PM Lee added.

“I am glad to see how our councillors, volunteers and partners have come together and introduced many impactful programmes to help residents live ‘The Better Life’ – whether physically, financially, socio-emotionally, in terms of lifelong learning, or in service to others.”

Many of these are initiatives to support the less privileged, such as improving the living conditions in senior citizens’ homes, contributing essential items and services to vulnerable families, and helping children from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to learning opportunities, he said.