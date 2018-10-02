School bus driver and 10-year-old boy taken to hospital after accident with SBS Transit bus

SINGAPORE - A man and a boy had to be taken to hospital after an SBS Transit bus crashed into a school bus in Bedok early on Tuesday morning (Oct 2).

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bedok Road and Bedok Place at 6.01am.

In a video posted on Facebook, the front of the SBS bus can be seen heavily damaged, with the windscreen completely shattered and the left side of the bus badly crushed.

The bus service is shown to be number 55.

The school bus is positioned perpendicular to the road and half of the vehicle is mounted on the kerb, with what appears to be a street sign being bent from the possible impact of the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the school bus had been stationary. The SBS bus was travelling along the road and could not stop in time, crashing into the school bus.

A 36-year-old male bus driver and a 10-year-old boy were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital respectively, the police said.

ST understands that the two suffered minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.