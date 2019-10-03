School boys clamber, jump over two-storey high gap in Serangoon, police alerted

SINGAPORE -Several boys were caught on video clambering and jumping over a two-storey high gap between a ledge and a building in a Housing Board estate in Serangoon on Wednesday (Oct 2).

In the clip, the five boys, most of whom are in school uniforms, appear to have climbed over a barrier onto the ledge of Block 157 in Serangoon North Avenue 1.

One boy sprawls across the gap between the ledge and a two-storey building, while several others are seen jumping across it.

The incident happened at 10.35am.

Ms Anne Ling, a customer service officer who works in a building opposite the block, said she and others were notified by another colleague who noticed the boys.

Ms Ling, 44, said: "We wondered why they were there and not in school. We then made a police report and saw them running away when the police arrived.

"Even though the gap is quite narrow, they could have broken their bones had they fallen."

It is not known what school the boys are from.

The police said that they have alerted the school to the incident.

The Straits Times understands that no further police assistance was required.